What’s the best way to treat dark spots?

Not all dark spots are created equal. The best treatment depends on what caused the spot in the first place. “Some are classic sun spots, which we can treat with lasers, while others might be associated with melasma, a hormonally triggered hyperpigmentation, which we’re more likely to treat with peels and topicals — as lasers can potentially exacerbate it, It does come in a squeeze tube, but it also has a pump to get the product out. I do think that’s an interesting aspect of it since it’s not something you see very often. However, I’m not sure how effective that’s going to be when I get closer to the end of the product. I can see that causing some issues and would almost just rather not have a pump to keep it simple. This product claims to instantly brighten the skin by diminishing the look of dark spots and discoloration with its highly concentrated Accelerated Retinol SA and Vitamin C ingredients. It says it will renew the look of skin, improving skin’s clarity, radiance, and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Neutrogena’s Accelerated Retinol SA is a combination of Retinol SA, Glucose Complex, and Hyaluronic Acid. The Retinol SA is what works to renew the skin, diminish dark spots, and smooth wrinkles. Glucose Complex is a Retinol SA booster that accelerates skin’s surface activity to provide faster results, which they claim will be visible in just one week. The Hyaluronic Acid renews moisture to help hydrate, replenish, and rejuvenate the skin’s appearance.