What is sebum?

Sebum is an oily substance produced in the sebaceous glands. It mixes with fat molecules, called lipids, to form a protective coating on the skin’s surface. It stays on the surface of skin.

Sebum production determines your skin type.

Sebum helps moisturize and protect the skin. It contains several types of fat molecule, or lipids.

It's composition- Sebum is a mixture of lipids, glycerides and free fatty acids with a little mixture of squalene and cholesterol esters.

Sebum is actually important for our skin. It is referred as 'liquid gold' . It is a hydrating agent. It also has anti bacterial and anti fungal properties.Sebum transports fat-soluble antioxidants to the surface of the skin and it protects against microbes.

Over production causes acne, blackheads and whiteheads. Actives like salicylic acid and niacinamide are very useful in controlling over sebum production.