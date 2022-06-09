What is the secret behind Shah Rukh Khan's thick hair?

SRK is very serious about his mane and takes great care of it. He's picky about his hair products, as well as the water he uses to wash his locks...





When the actor shoots outside of the city in remote locations where only hard water is accessible, he brings mineral water with him to keep his hair hydrated. …





During a shoot in Pollachi for Priyadarshan's Billu Barber, the actor made sure he had a constant supply of mineral water for his bath.





SRK has thick, lustrous hair. His hair appears to be in good condition, even at the age of 50. He undoubtedly looks after them. If you've paid attention, you'll notice that SRK frequently runs his fingers through his hair.





When a fan inquired about the secret to his gorgeous hair, he replied that he does not use any artificial products on his hair and only washes it with mineral water. Way to go, SRK; with such great hair, we might see you in a variety of hairstyles in your forthcoming movies.