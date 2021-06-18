What Should You Do First - Hair or Makeup?

According to me, I think that while doing a makeover you should first do your hair and then makeup. The reason behind doing hair is that it takes less time than the makeup and the heating tools which are used on the hair might cause perspiration. Before doing makeup, one can also remove the overspray from the face and cleanse your face. The main problem of doing makeup first is that when you use heating tools on your hair it will melt your makeup. Also, when you do the hairstyling first the hair will remain set for a longer time. Always decide the prep time before doing the makeover and keep the time allotted for styling your hair and makeup.

Let me know what are your views on the same?