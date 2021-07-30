What skin care essentials do most people miss?

1. Avoid the Sun and Wear Sunscreen “Avoid the sun, and when you can’t avoid it, wear sunscreen and a hat. Try Neutrogena's sunscreen which gives an amazing protection and no white cast.





2. Layer Products From Thinnest to Thickest - We consider treatment steps to be anything between toning and moisturizing. Layering your serums and essences from thinnest to thickest helps the skin to absorb each layer most efficiently! You can try like the Blithe Tundra Chaga Pressed Serum.'





3. Use Targeted Exfoliators-

AHAs and BHAs are popular in dermatology clinics but are also formulated to be used in at-home exfoliating treatments to reveal brighter and more even-toned skin. Simply put, AHAs help to ‘unglue’ stubborn surface skin cells that cause dullness and clog pores, while BHAs enter pores to dissolve sebum and fight dormant acne.



