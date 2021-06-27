What is skin purging?

Ever started using a new active and faced breakouts the next day? Then this can be purging.

Purging refers to breakouts that a skin faces when a new active is introduced which increases the skin cell turn over.

This happens because the new active pulls out the congestion on to the surface of your ski. Purging basically looks like tiny red bumps or pimples. They can be painful to touch. They can even appear in the form of blackheads or whiteheads. Purging lasts for 4-6 weeks.

Purging is faced in the area where you generally get breakouts like T zone or chin (varriers from person to person). Purging isn't bad it's normal, it means the product is working. Not all face purging, sensitive skin people generally face purging the most. Purging is faced especially with AHA, BHA and retinoids.

To decrease the chances of purging, include the active slowly start with 2 times a week and slowly build up. You can use sandwich method too- first use moisturiser and then the active and again finish it off with moisturiser.