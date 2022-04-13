a) Various perspectives, many resembling the urban and lower-middle classes of Indians as well as first-generation migrants.

b) The feel-good romance of Shahrukh and Kajol, thanks to their mannerisms and the ways Shahrukh employs to woo Kajol along with the humour he creates.

c) The attempt that Shahrukh makes to woo Kajol's parents, is probably the first and the last time a hero in Bollywood does this, making them realize that he is indeed the best ever candidate and choice that their girl can ever get in her life.





And it is something which makes both the youth who watch the movie and have girlfriends/boyfriends and also the parents of these youth: why can't this happen? The parents feel, why can't their children convince them this way, and the youth feel, why can't our parents be like this?