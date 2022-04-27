What is so mesmerizing about Regional Cinema?

Every industry has all these masala flicks have to agree but each and every south industry like Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood has way like way more experimentation than Bollywood here I should agree that Ayushman does experimentation even Rajkumar but there are way more south Indian actors who do that like Vijay Sethupathi , Vijay Devara Konda, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Vikram, DQ, Even Kamal Hassan has done a lot of experimentation in his career and that is why we can see the south industry flourishing.