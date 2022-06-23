What is so unique in Kim Kardashian's Skincare Products?
The first time I read that Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line is a 9 step beauty routine I found myself quite distant from the Skincare Cohorts. To lather some serums and moisturiser is a quintessential practice. But to follow a 9 step Skincare routine would be a task for a girl like me who is surrounded by tasks the entire days and hits the sack right after it. Luckily, I found out why this Kim Kardashian Skincare line is a 9 step routine. Another section of the caption assures fans that they will not be disappointed. "Every bottle in my new line contains the knowledge I've gained along the way." Refillable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients will nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity." Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:
* Cleanser
* Toner
* Exfoliator
* Hyaluronic acid serum
* Vitamin C8 serum
* Eye cream
* Face cream
* Oil drops
* Night oil
"Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science," says the website's introduction. Kim's dream was to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people looking for high-performance skincare at home."