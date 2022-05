In the trailer, there is a scene where the girls of the village complain to the village's higher official about the eve-teasing situation in the area. For this, the 'Sarpanch' replies that women and girls in the village should avoid using soaps, as men get attracted to the fragrance of these soaps.





It was so sad to see this mindset this present in a lot of men. I am hoping to see Jayeshbhai Jordaar.