What is some home remedy to get rid of skin irritation rashes?
- Bathing the skin in colloidal oatmeal has also shown good results in providing relief for allergic skin rashes. "Oatmeal is a humectant, meaning it helps moisturize skin, and it contains inflammation-quelling compounds.
- Baking soda is a great home remedy for itchy skin rashes. Use a cup of baking soda in a cool bath and soak for about half an hour for maximum relief.
- There's a reason calamine lotion was a staple in your mom's medicine cabinet. The anti-itch medicine causes a soothing cooling feeling as it evaporates from your skin, making it a good remedy for allergic skin rashes.
- For chronically dry skin that leads to rashes, you can try a humidifier. These are machines that add moisture to the air. Bonus: Dermatologists swear by humidifiers to help their skin look younger while they sleep.