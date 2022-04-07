What is some home remedy to get rid of skin irritation rashes?

Bathing the skin in colloidal oatmeal has also shown good results in providing relief for allergic skin rashes. "Oatmeal is a humectant, meaning it helps moisturize skin, and it contains inflammation-quelling compounds. Baking soda is a great home remedy for itchy skin rashes. Use a cup of baking soda in a cool bath and soak for about half an hour for maximum relief. There's a reason calamine lotion was a staple in your mom's medicine cabinet. The anti-itch medicine causes a soothing cooling feeling as it evaporates from your skin, making it a good remedy for allergic skin rashes. For chronically dry skin that leads to rashes, you can try a humidifier. These are machines that add moisture to the air. Bonus: Dermatologists swear by humidifiers to help their skin look younger while they sleep.