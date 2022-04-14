This is what Sonam Kapoor commented about her pregnancy!

The soon-to-be mommy had officially announced her pregnancy last month on Instagram. In one of her recent interviews with Vogue India, Sonam Kapoor had commented on her pregnancy. She commented on how she is facing some difficulties but also considers this as a blessing!

Along the same lines Sonam also opened up about the decision on having a child after two years of her wedding. She said the couple, (Anand and Sonam) wanted to enjoy the first two years of their wedding and then plan a family. She said, "It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It's a huge blessing."