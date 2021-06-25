What is SPF

SPF is Sun Protection Factor. It indicates how much protection the sunscreen offers against sun rays and sun burn. In skincare market, SPF is found generally in between SPF 15 to SPF 100.

SPF 15 offers 93% protection against UV rays. SPF 30 provides 97% protection against UV rays and SPF 50 provides 98% protection against UV rays.

Even though we have SPF rating till 100, a SPF of 50 is quite enough. It all depends on how much you apply and reapply. Sunscreen wear off after 2 hrs so it is important to reapply sunscreen to get the protection

Basically, the SPF calculation works as- If it takes 10 minute for your unprotected skin( with no sunscreen or any physical barrier) to start turning getting effected with sun rays, by using an SPF 15 sunscreen it takes 15 times longer to get effected which is 150 minutes. Similarly if u take 10 mins for your skin to get tan then by using SPF 30 it will take 30 times longer which is 300 minutes.