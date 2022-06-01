What is the story of Prithviraj Chauhan: The Akshay Kumar film and the legend explained

What's the story behind the film?

Based on mediaeval poet Chand Bardai's epic poem Prithviraj Raso, the film depicts Prithviraj Chauhan's life and courage as he bravely fought against Muhammad of Ghor.

The film's research took Chanakya-fame Chandraprakash Dwivedi roughly six months to confirm every single truth many times, he claimed in an interview with The Indian Express.

Earlier this month, the film's trailer was published. Later, Akshay Kumar addressed the issue, saying that he is humbled that people want to be a part of the most "beautiful homage" to the courageous fighter.





What is the story behind the legend?

The film is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso, which was composed in the Brij language. According to the text, it was written by Chand Bardai, the king's court poet.

Despite the fact that the earliest known copy of the poem dates from the 16th century, the exact year of its composition has remained a point of contention. Its earliest iteration, according to some experts, is from the 13th century.

Most modern academics believe that Prithviraj Raso was written after the king's reign, because the language suggests that it was written considerably later than the 12th century, when the king reigned.

Chand Bardai is also thought to have been Prithviraj Chauhan's court poet, and he wrote a work that is the basis for the current version of Prithviraj Raso.

The epic poem describes Prithviraj's rise to the court of Delhi monarch Anangpal Tomar, who crowns Prithviraj as the king of Delhi because he lacks a male heir.

King Jaichand of Kannauj challenges Prithviraj's appointment and plans to hold a Rajasuya ritual to declare his sovereignty. Prithviraj refuses to recognise Jaichand's claim to be the highest ruler by declining to participate in the ritual.

Meanwhile, after hearing about Prithviraj's heroic achievements, Jaichand's daughter Sanyogita falls in love with him and proclaims that she will only marry him.

He elopes with Sanyogita after a fight with the Kannauj army, in which two-thirds of Prithviraj's warriors are sacrificed. Prithviraj begins to ignore state matters, particularly the threat posed by the invader, Muhammad of Ghor, in his newly married life.

Prithviraj is defeated and caught in combat and carried to Ghazni, the invaders' capital, where the king blinds him. Chand Bardai flies to Ghazni and dupes Shihab ad-Din, Muhammad of Ghor, into watching the blind Prithviraj practise archery.

Prithviraj shoots the arrow in the direction of Muhammad Ghori's voice and kills him during the performance. Soon after, Prithviraj and Chand Bardai kill each other.