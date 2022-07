Thor sets out on a journey unlike any he's ever taken: a quest for inner peace. Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, interrupts his retirement. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the assistance of King Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to his surprise, wields his magical hammer. They embark on a perilous cosmic journey to solve the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.