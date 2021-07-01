What is toner

A toner is a fast-penetrating liquid that delivers skin a quick instant hydration and helps remove dead cells off the surface of the skin provided it's a exfoliating toner. This results in a plump, glowy skin the past.

In the toner was deemed unnecessary, too astringent, and incredibly drying and as a additional unneeded step in skincare routine. But over the years it has evolved and now as become a good step to include. Using a alcohol free toner is very beneficial. Toner basically balances the pH level of skin which is absolutely needed to have a healthy skin.

Toner brings your skin back to its natural acidic state, sweeping impurities away and helping your skin absorb your skincare products. Your skin is like a dried-up sponge. If you put a thick cream on a brittle dry sponge, it won't accept it and it isn't prepped for moisture. But if you wet the sponge, the cream will sink in more easily. Hence applying toner helps in better absorption of products too.