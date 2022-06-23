What is Vaani Kapoor playing in Shamshera?

Shamshera is one of the most awaited films of Ranbir Kapoor. The film cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. Ever since the poster was released a few days back, fans have been over the moon to know every detail about the movie. Shamshera is all ready to release on 22nd July. As the trailer is all set to release tomorrow, people are quite curious as to what role is Vaani Kapoor playing in the movie. Vaani plays the character 'Sona' and has considered one of the most refreshing characters of all time. Sona is considered one of the most important characters to build the narrative in the movie. In a recent interview, Vaani unfolded her character and said, "Sona has strong willpower, she's confident, a go-getter yet has her emotional vulnerabilities. She's one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I'm amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He's truly a very special actor and my personal favorite."

