What is Vegan Skincare All About?

Yes, there is a difference between a vegan diet and vegan skincare. A vegan diet means all that which does not include products that were originated from animals, eggs, meat, and other dairy products. Vegan skincare also prohibits animal-derived components when manufacturing skincare products. Vegan products do not include keratin, honey, lanolin, and bee wax. Many people assume that if the products are vegan so they are not tested on animals but some of the vegan products go under animal testing. If this is not the case, always look for the leaping bunny logo on the packaging. On cruelty-free products, there will be no print a leaping bunny logo on the packaging which means that they are not tested on animals. Cruelty-free means the product is manufactured without any test on animals.

Vegan skincare products are not harmful to the skin and do not include any chemicals, parabens, and sulfates. The vegan skincare products contain all-natural ingredients which are made from plants that give benefits to your skin