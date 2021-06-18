What to watch on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix this Sunday, if you have nothing specific in mind?

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, Hotstar and other OTT subscriptions come handy on a lazy Sunday, when we can't go out (just like other days of the week.) Many of us have already binge-watched those popular dramas which our friends have been recommending to us since the lockdown started. Is there anything unusual and interesting to watch? Let's see:

Castle in the sky (Netflix): If you already are a fan of anime, you might have come across this masterpiece by Hayao Miyazaki. When they say, Sky is the limit, honestly, this movie is what they mean. Total entertainer!

Mad Men (Amazon Prime Video): This is 2007 series, set in the 1960s focusing on the entangled personal and professional lives of advertising creatives. I agree, it's a long show, but it's worth it! Of course you can't finish it in a day, but you will surely get hooked.

Hirkani (Amazon Prime Video): A Marathi period drama set in 17th century during the regime of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A daring story of a mother who climbed down the wall of one of the biggest forts, Raigad at midnight as she had to protect her infant. This is an inspiring and heartwarming story.

The story of Diana (Netflix): Loved The Crown? This one is even more fun. This is an documentary on the People's Princess Diana, capturing her journey bit by bit. What's more special is, here we have her brother, Charles Spencer narrating certain incidents which we didn't know of.

Ready to Binge watch?