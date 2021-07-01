  • facebook
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

What to watch in July on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar?

To be honest, Netflix has given a vast range of releases, but Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar have also made it to the list with its new release schedule. I am jotting down which I am excited for; you can add your favourite upcoming movie or series as well.


July 2: Netflix

  • Haseen Dillruba
  • Fear Street Part 1: 1994


July 9: Netflix

  • Atypical Season 4
  • Fear Street Part 2: 1978
  • Virgin River Season 3


Disney+ Hotstar

  • Black Widow


July 14: Netflix

  • A Classic Horror Story


July 15: Netflix

  • Never Have I Ever Season 2


July 16: Netflix

  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666


Amazon Prime Video

  • Toofan


July 23: Netflix

  • Feels like Ishq
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover


There are lots of other titles that are going to release this upcoming month. But, this is my July watch list. What about you?
