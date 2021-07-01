What to watch in July on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar?
To be honest, Netflix has given a vast range of releases, but Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar have also made it to the list with its new release schedule. I am jotting down which I am excited for; you can add your favourite upcoming movie or series as well.
July 2: Netflix
- Haseen Dillruba
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
July 9: Netflix
- Atypical Season 4
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- Virgin River Season 3
Disney+ Hotstar
July 14: Netflix
July 15: Netflix
- Never Have I Ever Season 2
July 16: Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
July 23: Netflix
- Feels like Ishq
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
There are lots of other titles that are going to release this upcoming month. But, this is my July watch list. What about you?