What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar this June? Have a look

Lockdown has been extended in some places and well we are stuck within these four walls for God knows how long. So OTT platforms can only come to our rescue in these tough times. So recharge your accounts and get Premium ones and enjoy great movies and shows at home.

The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee will release on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. After the huge success of the first season, we cannot wait for the second one to release, in this one South diva Samantha Akkineni has her debut feature as well.

Loki

Are you a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan or DC fan? Let us know in the comment section and how eagerly waiting for Loki series to release. Tom Hiddleston starring Loki will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 9, 2021.

Awake

Awake is a mystery thriller movie that will release on Netflix on June 9, 2021. The trailer gives enough chills.

Jagame Thandiram

Dhanush is doing great in his movie lineups on OTT since Asuran. And, now after Karnan, he is coming back with Jagame Thandiram on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

Ray

With a great star cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ray will release on June 25, 2021, on Netflix. The plot of this series is based on Satyajit Ray's stories, hence the name.