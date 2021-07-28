What to watch new this week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Voot

Mimi got a surprise release 4 days ahead of its official release date but, don't get disheartened. Here are a few titles that you can enjoy this whole week with your popcorn and coke.





Resort to Love

An ambitious pop star Erica takes up an adventure after struggling with her breakup for days. But, destiny had something else planned. She goes to Mauritius to pursue her pop-singer life and bachelorhood, but there she comes across her ex-fiance Jason, marrying his girlfriend. And from here, things start to go into haywire. Watch this unique rom-com on July 29 on Netflix.





City of Dreams Season 2

City of Dreams is returning with its 2nd Season on Disney+ Hotstar. It will stream from July 30. This is a political-thriller series that takes up the previous story forward.





Outer Banks Season 2

'Outer Banks' 2nd Season will be streaming on Netflix from July 30. Have you watched the 1st season? It's a fun, thrilling series based on a group of teens who tries to hunt treasures. After getting betrayal in the process what happens next shows in this series.





Lihaaf

This film is based on the life story of the famous novelist Ismat Chugtai (played by Tannishtha Chatterjee) after publishing her most controversial short story Lihaaf. Watch this film on Voot on July 31.





What will you be watching?