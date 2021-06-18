What to watch this weekend according to your mood?

It's Friday which means the weekend is here and a great weekend always deserves a great movie marathon. Here is the list of movies and series that you can watch over the weekend as per your mood.





Sunflower:

If you are in a mood to solve any crime, then Sunflower is your pick. Sunil Grover starring Sunflower is currently streaming on Zee5.





So Not Worth It:

If you love teen drama and from the K-drama family, give the 'So Not Worth It' series a try. It is now streaming on Netflix and you can watch it in the English language along with English subtitles.





Sherni:

If you want to watch something about women empowering then watch Vidya Balan's Sherni. It is worth watching. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.





Haunted:

Who doesn't love a bit of horror? Haunted is a series where real people share their haunting experiences, it is now streaming on Netflix.





Skater Girl:

Skater Girl is a very inspiring film to watch with not so many stellar star cast, the film will touch your heart. Streaming on Netflix.





Loki:

While we all are waiting for the third episode to release, eagerly, those who haven't watched any of the episodes go and watch it now on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki can be on our mind all the time.





What do you think?