What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime

Weekend is here, and it's chilling time. What can be better than to pair some pizza slices with some good movies? Today, I will be recommending 5 movies to watch this weekend. Tell us what do you think.





Haseen Dillruba

Freshly released dark twisted murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and others. It is currently streaming on Netflix.





The Tomorrow War

A Chris Pratt movie, The Tomorrow War is an action, sci-fi drama that has great sequences. If you love action movies, then give this one a watch on Amazon Prime.





Fear Street Part One: 1994

Fear Street Part One is the first entry of the trilogy that is a horror movie based on RL Stine's Fear Street novels talk about a witch and a town and lots of killings. Watch it on Netflix.





Red Sparrow

If you like thrillers, then watch Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence on Disney+ Hotstar. You will surely enjoy it.





Incredibles

Incredibles is one of my favourite animated superhero adventure movies that I enjoy. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.





What do you think?