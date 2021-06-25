What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

In this lockdown, if anything is passing by without any restriction then that is time. Days go into months and now it's about one and a half years, we are still the same, stuck in one place. In this scenario, if anything has helped us its OTT platforms. Enough of the gyaan, here's a list of 5 movies/series that you can binge-watch this weekend.





Ray

Ray released today on Netflix. It is a series of a compilation of four short stories by Satyajit Ray directed by three genius filmmakers- Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey. The series has an ensemble star cast and the plots are enough to keep you engaged.





Sherni

Vidya Balan's Sherni is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's a story about man vs animals, it's a story about hierarchical difference, patriarchal society dominating women. It's a beautiful movie to watch.





Lupin

Lately, Lupin has received a lot of attention and popularity. It's about a thief who comes in a disguise to avenge his father's death. Watch this series of two seasons.





Luca

Luca is a sweet movie about a mermaid boy who goes out on an adventure with another friend of his to know the outer world. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.





Master

The Vijay duos can be seen in this film streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Two South superstars working side by side in a film called Master. The story is about an alcoholic professor who gets placed to teach at a juvenile facility but entangles himself with a team of gangsters. If you haven't watched it yet, go and watch it.