What to watch this weekend on Netflix or Amazon Prime or Zee5

Weekend is here and today I will be recommending a few movie and series titles to watch over this weekend.





Sightless on Netflix

Want to have a thrilling night? Watch Sightless on Netflix, a movie about a girl who looses her eyesight in an accident but then things start to happen which were not supposed to. Will she able to survive?





Modern Love on Amazon Prime

A beautiful anthology series of eight short stories of love, heartbreak, loss, memory and so much more. Watch this series and fall in love.





Spin on Disney+ Hotstar

Watch this beautiful movie of a girl who chases her dreams and sets her journey to achieve them on Disney+ Hotstar.





200 Halla Ho on Zee5

It's a great thriller for your weekend binge watch. From stellar cast to great story telling 200 Halla Ho is a great watch.





American Horror Story on Disney+ Hotstar

Want some horror nights? Watch American Horror Story series on Disney+ Hotstar.