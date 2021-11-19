"Jirisan" was one of the highly anticipated dramas of this year, from DOTS director Lee Eung-bok to the stellar cast of Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon, the fans had high expectations from this. Then, what went wrong for this mystery-thriller?





Within the first week of its release, "Jirisan" was highly criticized for its poor CGI and green screen effects. Despite a tremendous start, the tvN drama fell short and dipped in ratings. Since then, it has been facing a constant decrease in terms of ratings and popularity.





However, the poor CGI is not the only reason behind its continuous downfall, the drama is also being criticized for its messy and unorganized plot along with poor unsatisfactory execution. The story shifts between two time periods creating a more complicated, and non-palatable environment for the viewers accompanied by unnecessary supernatural elements at times.





Lastly, despite some interesting scenes in bits and pieces, the drama doesn't satisfy in its entirety. It is halfway through, and it feels stretched already. There are a lot of filler scenes that are forced to fulfil the allotted time. I am not sure how 16 episodes will be completed with the given content left. It just reminds me of my experience with "Arthdal Chronicles."





What are your views on this drama?