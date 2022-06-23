What went wrong between Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt?

Even though everyone expected them to start dating in real life, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt didn't start dating until many years after the film Student of the Year. They openly discussed their romance and even appeared to be head over heels in love. But as luck would have it, the couple split up before they could make it official.

Sidharth Malhotra, according to a report in Filmibeat, was not ready for commitment and want to concentrate on his career.

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt started their careers with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, but while Alia's career took off, Sidharth's began to fall off. Following successes like Highway, 2 States, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt continued to produce hits.

On the other side, while they were dating, Sidharth Malhotra's career began to suffer. His waning career was furthered by movies like A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq, and Aiyaary. Their contrasting career trajectories might have also contributed to the two's falling apart.

"In the industry, we got our start together. There is too much history between us because I have known him for a very long time. There won't ever be problems, in all honesty. I just have positive thoughts for him in my heart. He undoubtedly has the same desires. Together, we have experienced several significant life events. He mentioned that we had met and were having a good time. No unfavourable vibes exist ", said Alia Bhatt.



