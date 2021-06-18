What went wrong with Imtiaz Ali?

On his birthday, I will try to make sense of what happened to director Imtiaz Ali. He started his directorial journey with 'Socha Na Tha.' This small but sweet film had Ayesh Takia and Abhay Deol in the lead. It's one of the most underrated works of Imtiaz I feel. Later, he made 'Jab We Met', a film which changed the career of everyone involved in it, including its lead Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The character she played, Jeet, has become iconic now and a testament to how to write strong female characters.





His later works like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha' were something I really enjoyed. Not to forget the amazing soundtrack all these films had. But in recent times, Imtiaz seems to have lost his Midas touch. His last film 'Love Aaj Kal', that had Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, was nothing but a trainwreck.





I had the same feeling about 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' Heck, even the title of the film was so unoriginal. What do you think is the reason behind Imtiaz making such mediocre films lately? Do you feel he should make something different now and not just romantic flicks? I would love to see him make something Jab We Met today.