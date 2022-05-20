What went wrong with Kangana's experimental character in the movie 'Dhaakad'?

Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses who have that zeal to experiment with her characters and it is a testament to her acting. She is also admired for the fact that she has managed to maintain her presence in a film industry where it is very difficult for outsiders to get a job first, even if they get a second job, to measure the seventh heaven of fame. And difficult. Kangana has done both.





Since the trailer of the movie 'Dhaakad', the audience has had high expectations from this movie. Even before her, all the actresses have tried to become action stars. From Fearless Nadia to Deepika Padukone, many actresses have tried or are trying to do so. But, Kangana's case is a little different. She wants to be Uma Thurman in the movie 'Dhaakad'.





The hard work that Kangana has done in this movie which looks like Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill' series is remarkable. She has become a secret agent who wants to break a web spread all over the world, the mastermind of which is in India. The story starts from abroad and comes back to our country. The target is a coal mafia which has been involved in various other crimes for a long time. He also has a partner. The story is perfect for any such action film at the level of its idea. But, its script? The movie 'Dhaakad' loses here.