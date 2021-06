The ideal and perfect couple, whose on-screen chemistry in the drama, Descendants of the Sun, sparked huge public interest parted ways 20 months after their October 2017 wedding.

But what went wrong with this iconic pair?

According to Song Hye Kyo's statement they had trouble adjusting with each other's different personalities. While there is nothing more than this plain and simple reason many believe that the problem may be deep rooted.

Did you guys liked the Song-Song couple?