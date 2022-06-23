What went wrong with Varun Dhawan's career?

After debuting in Bollywood 10 years back, Varun Dhawan finally feels that it's time to re-start his career. Varun has given hits from movies like Student Of The Year to Badrinath Ki Dulhania to now Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actor has come a long way. Many people dislike Varun as an actor because according to them, the actor can't understand the difference between acting and overacting. During the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun said that he can't connect to his career for some time now. He mentioned, that even though he is grateful to play such a variety of roles, he still does not feel satisfied. With the pandemic< he believes it's a restart for him. He said, "For the first eight years till the pandemic happened I would be stressed out while working. I was having a lot of fun as it was my age but at the same time, I felt very tense. Now I want to enjoy and do good content."

I think even if Varun chooses a good script, he should focus on his acting. Like most people, even I kind of agree the line between acting and overacting does at times get blurry for Varun. It's high time Varun acts in movies that do not demand him to be funny. Most of his films have shown him as a funny character. What do you think about this?