What will it take for KRK to stop talking negatively about others?

KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan, is an Indian writer, producer and actor. He isn't in news for his movies but for his comments on other Bollywood celebrities. Today Ansuhka Sharma had posted a beautiful picture of herself and Virat Kholi. The comment section was full with only positive comments but seems like KRK couldn't handle that and made a comment on the couple. According to him, the day Anushka and Virat get a divorce, we can see Virat improving his performance as Ansuhka is a 'bad luck' to him. I mean how bizarre can one person even be right?

The context behind this comment made by KRK was because Virat Kholi hasn't been performing his best in this season's IPL. His performance has been really low compared to previous years hence fans are disappointed with him.

KRK has always found fault in others. Don't you think it's high time he stops this because this is definitely a negative impact towards him?