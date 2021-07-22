What will you be watching tomorrow?

Tomorrow is Friday, and we have always seen big releases on Friday. Tomorrow back to back movies/series are going to release. I am listing down four movies; you can add more if you know any more. Which movie you are going to watch?





Hungama 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

A full-on dramedy (comedy+drama), starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Meezan Jaffrey, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Honestly, I am not at all excited about this one. Are you?





14 Phere on Zee5

14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is about a unique wedding. From the name, you can decipher it's going to be a rom-com. I might give this a watch. What about you?





Feels like Ishq on Netflix

Another rom-com is going to release tomorrow. Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of six short stories made in the form of a series that stars a huge cast, including Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, and others. I am very excited to get to know different stories at the same time.





The Last Letter From Your Lover on Netflix

Honestly, I am waiting for this. A romantic drama starring Shailene Woodley, Joe Alwyn, Felicity Jones, and others will be releasing on Netflix. The story starts unfurling when a journalist finds love letters of a secret affair from an age-old time period. Will she ever get to the end of the story? Watch it tomorrow.





What will you watch tomorrow?