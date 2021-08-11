What would have happened if Deepika Padukone starred in Jee Le Zaraa instead of Priyanka Chopra?

Farhan Akhtar is back in the director's chair, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif are set to feature in the new film, Jee Le Zaraa. But, think if Deepika was chosen in the movie instead of Priyanka Chopra, what would have happened?

Do you have any name in your mind what the film would have called? I think "Jee Ne De Zaraa" would have been a suitable name. Fans would have gone gaga over this as three of the female leads are connected to Ranbir Kapoor.

But, nevertheless, I am really very excited about the film.