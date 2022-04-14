This is what you should know about Ranveer Singh's 'FIT BODY SECRET'!

As per Ranveer, his food amount in the morning depends on the rolling of his film. For different films, he has different food plans. His diet usually consists of eggs, salt, and pepper, the amounts of which are altered. Apart from these, he usually eats fruits and nuts. Weight gain products such as bananas and watermelons are not included in his diet. He also tries to avoid rice, roti, bread, noodles, and pasta.

He is an expert in making vegetable-free dishes. He believes that using butter in the right amount can make anything taste good.

Ranveer believes that his body type is 'Endomorph'.

Ranveer made a 'beach body' in three months for Band Bajaa Baraat.

He is a sweet tooth.