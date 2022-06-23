What is your honest opinion on Manish Paul? Better host or actor?

Manish Paul is a complete entertainer, who has a keen sense of audience pulse and an innate understanding of the requisites of what it takes to host a show comprehensively, which is reflected in his straight-in-your-face and tongue-in-cheek approach to hosting shows effortlessly.





I have been seeing Manish Paul hosting for quite some time now. His grace and magnetic personality on-screen are what appeal to me the most about him. He seems to do his homework thoroughly before taking on any hosting assignment,adding credibility to his hosting abilities and talent.





I saw him hosting Indian Idol 10, as I have been watching this song reality show for about 5 years now(I yet cannot understand why season 11 had Aditya Narayana as its host, and not Manish Paul, who's definitely miles ahead of Aditya when it comes to television hosting).





But when we talk about Manish Paul as an actor, I think he is not a very good choice. His comic timing is suitable for shows not for films. So I think he is a better host, until and unless he proves his skills with his upcoming film, JUG JUG JEEYO.