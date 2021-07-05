What is your review of SUGAR cosmetics (Indian cosmetics startup)?

In my experience, sugar is one of the best brands available in India for their quality of cosmetics is on par with some very good international brands (like Colorpop). If I had to recommend their best product and must-try products, they would be:





Matte as hell crayon (in the shades holly go lightly and Scarlet o hara). Their Stroke Of Genius Heavy Duty





Kohl: this gives one-swipe color and does not irritate the eyes. I have tried kohls from several other brands like Maybelline, colorbar, faces, miss & mrs, loreal, Lakme, Plum and Revlon, and I find that this one works better than all. It is super soft and has no parabens





The eyeshadow quads and full-size pallets: these are soft on the lids, buttery, and very pigmented.





What I would not suggest spending on is their smudge me not lipstick - that is very dry and crumbly on the lips. Do give the others a try :)