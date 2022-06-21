What is your view about Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's relationship?
They have been dating since 2015. As is known, Arjun Kapoor was dumped by Salman's sister Arpita. Arjun Kapoor was very overweight earlier and was battling depression due to many issues with his father and step mom Sridevi. Malaika was struggling with her marriage issues. Both came together during those times and provided support to each other, which developed into something more beautiful around 2015. But it was a hide and seek for long. Malaika was able to help Arjun mend his relationship with his father, after his mother's death from cancer. Arjun was the reason why Malaika realised that she should not stay in a dead marriage any further. Malaika is 12 years elder to Arjun. But the way both are in public gives love goals to many.