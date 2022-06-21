Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the best Bollywood Movie!

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the best family drama movie!





It was made against the science of filmmaking at that time. It was the time when hero-oriented action-packed thrillers and even anti-hero projects were made but suddenly HAHK emerged with a large bunch of characters where each character contributed at the script level. Fourteen songs, people said it is a marriage video, some termed it to be CHITRAHAAR.





It was not limited to a particular section of the society as the core of the film was family, Indian values and traditions along with a love story. So it appealed to all age levels.





Also, the love story between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit is just too good! The mouth publicity of the film was such that people saw it repeated times in theatres and therefore its footfalls are the highest even today. About 7, 50,00,000 tickets were sold and it also opened the gates for the overseas market of Indian films.







