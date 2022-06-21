  1. Home
Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the best Bollywood Movie!

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the best family drama movie!


It was made against the science of filmmaking at that time. It was the time when hero-oriented action-packed thrillers and even anti-hero projects were made but suddenly HAHK emerged with a large bunch of characters where each character contributed at the script level. Fourteen songs, people said it is a marriage video, some termed it to be CHITRAHAAR.


It was not limited to a particular section of the society as the core of the film was family, Indian values and traditions along with a love story. So it appealed to all age levels.


Also, the love story between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit is just too good! The mouth publicity of the film was such that people saw it repeated times in theatres and therefore its footfalls are the highest even today. About 7, 50,00,000 tickets were sold and it also opened the gates for the overseas market of Indian films.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:) :)
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

:( :(
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

Damn right
1 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : ROFL
1 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 5 hours ago

These Hrithik Roshan Burger King ads are just too cute!
https://youtu.be/MdQ62tGltjk https://youtu.be/UIOf0lB5a3I https://youtu.be/9tQ1krO26_Q
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

Old but gold ! xD xD


3 2
Majnu Bhai : Baburao Supremacy xD
1 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

It be like that sometimes xD
1 2
Straight Talker : This is so true xD
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 17 mins ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 8 hours ago

Favorite Bollywood drama film of 90s
1 0