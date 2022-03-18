What's up with BTS's official Twitter account?

Seems like Bangtanies were having way too much on the occasion of April Fools Day. The account's username and profile picture was changed multiple times and we all know who might be the reason.





First, Jimin put his name and photo as the profile picture. As he's having difficulties with handling Instagram, looks like he's pranking on Twitter. Then the account was changed again, this time by V. He set pictures of him playing golf. Then the pictures and username were changed again and again. Some ARMY's including me thought the account was hacked while others were way too smart. What did you think it was?





On that note, BTS will perform and attend the Grammys, which is set to air at 5:30 morning in India. Are you guys excited? Will you tune in?