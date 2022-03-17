What's the Dark Side of the Glamour Industry?

Not only actresses but also actors have a sad reality that they face inside the glamour industry. Vidya Balan to Ayushman shared many shocking truths . Tanusree Datta shared her me too story too.

1.Casting couch In an interview with NDTV, Ranveer Singh revealed that he faced casting couch in intial days and was asked for a physical favour by a casting director. When he said an no to the demands, the man started negotiating with him if he can just touch or if at least he can see!. Tisca Chopra, Radhika Apte , Vidya Balan etc. Also spoke about their worst experience with casting couch in Bollywood.





2. Controversial stunts for media attention/ doing anything to get the Magazine cover For a magazine cover shoot Mahesh Bhatt kissed his own daughter Puja Bhatt and said he would have married Puja if she wouldn't be his daughter. An MMS video of Shaahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor was leaked in 2004 after a few flop films Together. It's written by many that it was a publicity stunt.





3. Sexualization of women on Screen





4. Racism and discrimination: Remember the scene from Housefull? How it is shown that a black skin colour baby was hated and disliked by his Nana. Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor passed many ugly comments towards other actresses and passed their judgement. Like Kareena once said Bipasha " Kaali billi" .