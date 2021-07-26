what's the first thing that Jackson Wang learned after moving to Beijing?

Jackson Wang shared his hilarious experience at a Wanton bowl restaurant. He said that he was out on a stroll at 7 AM in the morning and he ended up walking some 7-8 kilometres and he wanted to have soup for breakfast. On his way, he passed many eateries which sold soymilk, dough fritters, fried goods and dumplings. Finally, he found a Wanton shop and wanted to eat a Wanton Bowl, after eating he took out cash as per normal to pay the bill, but the cashier aunty stopped him: "Lad, we use electronic payment here." He froze on the spot because he hadn't activated e-payment on his phone yet. After much insistence and struggles, he paid successfully.





He did not expect that the first thing that he will learn in Beijing After moving back will be "scanning the code".





On the work front after ending his contract with JYP, GOT7 has disbanded. Jackson said that "I will release my single called Drive You Home on 29th July. I'll also release my English album this year, but I'm not sure what exact date yet. This year, I'm also launching a record label, but I still can't share that now"





Fans took great pleasure in teasing him about his "scanning the code" incident.

Are you excited about his new single?