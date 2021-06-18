What's led to the flak towards Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar is one of the Bollywood actors who has tried to reinvent his game.





Having started out as an action star, he's forayed across genres. And while many actors have attempted this but not done well, Akshay has proven otherwise. He's been successful in all these genres. His role in action films like Khiladi, and comedic ones in Hera Pheri and Welcome have won him praise. His recent trend was to star in movies with a social message such as Toilet and Pad Man. Few films down the line, he's seen making patriotic movies like Kesari. Not only that, he's one of the actors who is constantly churning out multiple movies in a year.





Nevertheless, nearly all of these have been massive hits. While he's still enjoying stardom, there's also a steady rise of flak that he's receiving. There was a section of fans who hailed him for his "nationalistic" movies, but there's also growing criticism against him. Where did things go wrong?