What's up with Nam Joo Hyuk's bullying accusation?

So many celebrities are being accused of bullying their classmates and juniors in high school. Bullying is a serious issue in South Korean schools and it should not be taken lightly. However, the constant accusations against the most popular actors and idols of the industry are mind boggling.

The star of the recent hit drama "Twenty-One, Twenty-Five", Nam Joo Hyuk has been accused of bullying his classmates in both middle and high school. The tipper shared yearbook of Suil High School that Nam Joo Hyuk attended. There has been no response from his agency yet.

Many actors and idols have lost their career due to their past activities in high school. What are your thoughts about Nam Joo Hyuk?