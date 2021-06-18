What's Next For 'The White Tiger' Star Adarsh Gourav in Bollywood?

Adarsh Gourav made his Bollywood debut with ‘My Name is Khan’ in 2010 and has appeared in many movies in small roles. Bollywood has ignored the young actor for over a decade until Hollywood finally recognised his talent with ‘The White Tiger’. Ever since the actor was nominated for BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his commendable performance in his movie, Bollywood has offered Gourav a lot of mainstream films. However, he is mostly getting negative roles which worries the actor as he does not want to get typecast in the industry.

Now, the sources reveal that Zoya Akhtar has roped in the one of the most desirable actor in the industry for her next movie. Zoya’s film will let Adarsh grow as an actor and the role may be similar to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s role in Gully Boy. Reportedly, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey are also roped in for the movie. The genre of the movie and other details are yet to be known.

Why can't Bollywood recognise its own talent? Adarsh had to prove his talent in Hollywood to get Bollywood pay attention to him. Nevertheless, Adarsh is taking his time and choosing his upcoming projects wisely. What is your opinion on the actor?