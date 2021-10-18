What's the reason behind Kartik Aaryan's massive fan following?

Kartik Aaryan has been part of a successful Bollywood franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama, alongside some popular rom-com like Luka Chuppi but the actor also has his fair share of box office flops, including names like Love Aajkal and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Despite that Kartik Aaryan is considered one of the most popular and in-demand actors in today's day and age.

While some believe that Kartik Aaryan is the Akshay Kumar of today's generation with a crazy female fan following, thanks to his next-door-boy looks, that keeps the actor always in-demand, others believe that it was his controversial relationship with Sara Ali Khan that helped him become the talk of the town and the actor hasn't looked back since then.

Whatever the reason, Kartik's massive popularity has garnered multiple opportunities for him in the B-Town. The actor has already been booked till 2022 with an array of upcoming releases like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Luka Chuppi 2. What makes you a fan of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor? Comment below.