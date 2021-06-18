What's the reason Travis Scott looks down in all his pictures?

Rapper Travis Scott who's known for his music is also the subject of much talk regarding why he does not look at the camera when his pictures are taken. The musician has dated American socialite and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, and is often seen with her when they take care of their daughter Stormi Webster.





Even in his public appearances and red carpet outings, he turns away from the camera. More often than not, he looks down. Some people have claimed that it's because Travis is insecure of being clicked which is fair enough.





Others have maintained that it's all a part of his aesthetic. Staring down in pictures has become associated with Travis' overall persona so he sticks to that.





What's your opinion?