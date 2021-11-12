What's your take on Aayush Sharma's future in Bollywood?

The Antim starrer Aayush Sharma has definitely impressed the audiences with his new avatar in his upcoming film featuring opposite Salman Khan. And that in itself is an achievement because when you become the talking point of a movie that also has Salman Khan in a new avatar, you have done something right! Aayush in a recent interview revealed that he was actually worried about Salman also being in the film. He even tried to convince Salman through Arpita to not do the film because he feared that it there would be unnecessary talks around nepotism and also it would be difficult for him to stand out in a film that stars a megastar like Salman Khan. But having said that, since the release of the trailer and the promos Aayush has been getting most of the attention. Be it his dialogue delivery or his screen presence, Aayush looks like a completely changed artist since his first film. If things go like this only, Aayush Sharma could be the next superstar in Bollywood. Your take on this?