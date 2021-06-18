What's your way to remove make-up?

Today I'm going to review~ GARNIER OIL-INFUSED MICELLAR WATER Garnier India. In another words, I would say it~a MIRACULOUS WATER .

HOW TO USE~ Just pour a little amount on your cotton pad and rinse on your skin! A much easier process for removing heavy makeup ! This is one of the BEST makeup removers I have ever used! It deeply cleanses my face (any dirt, impurities and water proof makeup). It doesn't make your face dry because of the oil infused in it and instead it provides deep nourishment to your face! It is not at all heavy like other oils rather it's very lightweight and glides on your face like water! It is good for all skin types and perfectly suits my sensitive skin as well.

Overall, I would say, I'm obsessed with this miraculous water!!!! And It's a MUST HAVE product in your vanity !A big YAY for this product.